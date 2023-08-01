Tunisia - President Kais Saied met on Monday afternoon with Interior Minister Kamal Feki and Trade and Export Development Minister Kalthoum Ben Rejeb Gazzah to discuss "the excessive rise in prices and the shortage of a number of commodities in some regions of the republic".

Saied stressed, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic, the need for the security forces to support the efforts of the Ministry of Trade's inspectors and to hold accountable "all those who use any means to inflame social conditions." This includes undermining the purchasing power of Tunisians and their most basic rights, such as the right to water.

He made it clear that every public official, regardless of his level of responsibility, "must feel that he is at the service of the state and the people, and must be an example of giving and generosity. "Those who seek privileges or serve lobbies have no place in the state," Saied stressed.

He said these lobbies and their supporters will not be immune from the application of the law to them, stressing that everyone is equal before the law, according to the statement.

