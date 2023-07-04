Tunisia - Tunisian olive oil export revenues grew by 36.9%, from the beginning of the 2022/2023 campaign to the end of May 2023, to TND 2.1 billion, despite a 9.8% drop in the volume of exports (to 132.5 thousand tonnes), according to data published on Monday by the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).

Actually, the average price of olive oil during the first seven months of the 2022/2023 campaign increased by 52% compared to the same period of the previous campaign with a variation of 14 DT/kg to 20 DT/kg according to the categories, at the end of May.

The quantity of packaged olive oil accounts for only 10% (draining around 13% of total revenue); the remainder is exported in bulk (90%).

The extra-virgin category alone accounts for 89% of the total volume exported.

The European market, as always, holds the largest share with 77% of the volume of Tunisia's olive oil exports, followed by North America (16%) and Africa (5%).

The leading importer of Tunisian olive oil is Spain, with a share of 45% of the quantities exported during the first seven months of the 2022/2023 campaign, followed by Italy (25%) and the USA (12%).

The volume of organic olive oil exports reached 41.3 thousand tonnes at the end of May 2023, with a value of about TND 719.8 million.

Nevertheless, the share of packaged organic olive oil did not exceed 3% of the total volume of olive oil exported.

The main destination for organic olive oil is Italy, with a share of 52.5%, followed by Spain (36.3%) and France (7.9%).

