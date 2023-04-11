Tunisia - Minister of Tourism Moez Belhassine called, during a visit to Djerba, the professionals of the tourist sector in the tourist area of the island and of Zarzis to set up the Djerba charter for sustainable and responsible tourism so that it is a kind of pact between the various stakeholders in the sector committing each party to assume its responsibility to achieve the success of the tourist season on all levels.

At the end of a regional council of tourism in Djerba, the minister told media that the objective set for 2023 is the recovery of tourist activity in order to reach a rate of 80 per cent of the results achieved in 2019, especially during the first quarter the figures have exceeded those of 2019 in terms of tourist receipts which registered an improvement of 66 % compared to the same period of 2022 and 13 % compared to the same period of 2019.

In this respect, he specified that the continuity of this impetus requires, in particular, combining the efforts of all and improving the tourist offer so that the year is promising for this vital sector of the national economy, he said.

The minister also stressed the importance of making a success of the pilot experience of "Djerba, an island without plastic" so that it may be a model for other regions. He added that "Djerba without plastic is a necessity and not a choice" in order to preserve its environment and the quality of its living environment.

The visit was also an opportunity for the minister to learn about the preparations for the annual meeting of Ghriba scheduled for May 4 to 9, 2023 and the progress of the development of the medina in Midoun, a project whose second installment is funded by the Ministry of Tourism.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).