Tunisia - Coast Guard units in Sfax rescued on Saturday night in Louata some 39 Sub-Saharan African migrants.

An officer of the National Guard's floating units was pelted with stones by these migrants, causing an injury to his chin, said Spokesperson for the National Guard's Directorate General.

"He was taken to the hospital," he added.

The Public Prosecutor ordered to initiate an investigation and to arrest 6 migrants for assaulting a civil servant while on duty.

