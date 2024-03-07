The total value of reported investments in all economic sectors in January 2024 stood at TND 705.8 million, up 68.9% compared with the same period in 2023, according to the Tunisian Investment Authority (TIA) in its monthly statistical bulletin published on Thursday.

These investments led to the creation of 8,792 job opportunities, up 9.5% compared with January 2023, showing a positive dynamic in reported investments.

During the first month of 2024, the amount of investment from start-up operations far exceeded that from extension projects, totalling TND 663.6 million, or 94% of total reported investments.

Likewise, the number of potential jobs created by new projects far outstripped those created by extensions, reaching 8,422, or 96% of newly-created jobs.

The renewable energy sector came first in terms of reported investments during the first month of 2024, with an investment volume of TND 273.9 million.

The reported projects to the TIA cover two types of renewable energy: wind energy and photovoltaic energy.

The industrial sector comes second in terms of reported investments, accounting for 22% of the total and 46% of job creation, playing a leading role in this field.

Investment in the agricultural sector reached a considerable volume of TND 118 million, i.e. 17% of reported investments, helping generate 840 jobs.

On the other hand, projects of national interest (PIN) account for 39% of the total volume of reported investments during the first month of 2024, hence representing a substantial cumulative amount of TND 273.9 million.

Among the reported investments in January 2024, 43% involve foreign participation for an investment volume of TND 302.6, generating 2,119 new jobs, i.e. 24% of potential jobs.

