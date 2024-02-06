Tunisia - Family consumer prices recorded the same increase (+0.6%) in January 2024 as in December 2023, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said, on Monday, in its note on «The Consumer Price Index, January 2024.

This increase is mainly caused by the increase in food prices (0.7%) communications services (1.3%) and clothing (0.5%).

The increase in prices for food products results from the increase in prices of poultry by 8%, edible oils by 0.9%, mineral waters and drinks by 0.6% and sheep meat by 0.5%. %. On the other hand, prices of fresh fruit decreased by 2.1%.

In January, the prices of the communications services group went up by 1.3%, due to the increase in the prices of communications services by 1.5% and those of communications equipment by 0.7%.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).