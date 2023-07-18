Tunisia hosted 350,000 foreign patients in 2022, 30% of whom were Sub-Saharan nationals, indicated Managing Director of the Centre for the Promotion of Tunisian Exports (Cepex) Mourad Ben Hassine.

Drawing on the latest indicators from the Central Bank of Tunisia, he said at the 6th sector-based meeting aimed at boosting exports in the health sector, held on July 13 at the Maison de l'Exportateur, that health services intended for foreigners posted a 3.5% rise of all medical services for export, compared with 2.7% in 2019.

Tunisian exports of health services are mainly geared towards the Algerian and Libyan markets, which account for 80% of exports in this sector, the official underlined.

He also pointed out that Tunisia is the leading destination in Africa in terms of patient numbers and revenues.

It is also ranked 38 out of 46 destinations worldwide in the Medical Tourism Index 2020-2021.

Participants at the meeting recommended speeding up the publication of legislation governing the healthcare intermediary sector and putting in place a national strategy to promote exports of healthcare services.

They also considered it crucial to revise the regulations governing the granting of authorisations to foreign patients and to launch air routes between Tunisia and sub-Saharan African countries.

