The flow of international investments posted an increase of 15.2% in the first quarter of 2023, to 686.4 million dinars, from 596 million dinars during the same period of 2022.

These investments are divided between 652.9 MD (+10.2%) of FDI and 33.6 MD in portfolio, according to the data from the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA).

In fact, investments in portfolio recorded a variation of 917% compared to the same period of the previous year (3.3 MD), and this after the increase by 31.6 MD in the capital of the Industrial Company of Paper and Cardboard (SOTIPAPIER), which was added.

The majority of sectors recorded growth, with the exception of the energy sector, which experienced a decline in the last period due to the almost total halt in the granting of permits.

The investments drained by services reached 300.9 MD, at the end of March 2023, against 271.7 MD, during the same period of 2022, and this after the increase by 248.1 MD, of the capital of Qatar National Bank (QNB).

The agricultural sector attracted low investments of 500 thousand dinars during the first quarter of 2023, against 310 thousand dinars during the same period.

