Tunisia - Tunisia firmly condemned the attack by armed groups on the residence of its ambassador in Sudan's Khartoum, and the looting of his property and destruction of its contents, reads a Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Ministry press release on Sunday.

"This attack is a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the inviolability of diplomatic missions' headquarters," the same source specified.

Tunisia called "for prosecuting the perpetrators of this act and bringing them to justice, while reaffirming its constant position restraint should be shown, that the clashes should stop immediately and that the best interests of the brotherly Sudanese people should prevail."

"Tunisia further expresses full support to all regional and international efforts aimed at reinforcing the ceasefire and returning to dialogue to get out of the crisis," the minsitry added.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).