A number of draft laws and decrees were approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani on behalf of President Kais Saied at the Government Palace in the Kasbah on Thursday.

Opening the meeting, the Prime Minister praised the "excellent performance" of the government's work, stressing that efforts will continue to improve economic indicators and consolidate the recovery Tunisia has recently experienced, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Among the bills approved was a bill to revise and complete the Highway Code.

Sara Zafarani Zanzari, Minister of Public Works and Housing in charge of the Ministry of Transport, gave a detailed presentation of the draft law to revise and complete the code.

The amendments included in the draft law focused on strengthening automated remote monitoring, developing the current road monitoring system, and revising the classification for some road traffic offences and penalties.

These amendments aim to create a legal framework that will allow for the improvement of road safety and the reduction of traffic accidents, as well as the use of the latest available technological solutions, especially digital and automated ones, in line with international technical developments in this field.

The meeting also approved a draft law on the revision and completion of the Code of Military Procedure and Penalties and a draft law on the approval of the loan agreement concluded on February 22, 2024 between the Republic of Tunisia and the Saudi Fund for Development to contribute to the financing of the renewal and development of the phosphate railway project.

It also approved a draft law on the approval of the first call guarantee agreement signed on January 31, 2024 between the Republic of Tunisia and the African Development Bank for the loan granted to the National Sanitation Company (ONAS) to contribute to the financing of the project to improve the quality of used and treated water to support adaptation to climate change.

The draft decrees approved are:

- A draft decree amending Government Decree No. 480 of June 28, 2021 on the revision of the statute of the Corps of Sports Instructors under the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Vocational Training and Employment.

- Draft Decree on the creation of a Unit of Management by Objectives within the Ministry of the Environment to complete the implementation of the National Programme for a Clean and Aesthetic Environment and to define its organisation and modalities of operation.

- Draft decree on the establishment of the local hospital of Kalaat Senan.

- Draft decree on the establishment of the local hospital in Hancha.

- Draft decree on the establishment of a Unit for Management by Objectives for the implementation of the Integrated Forest Disposal Project (Phase II) and its organisation and modalities of operation.

- Draft Decree extending the term of the Unit of Management by Objectives for the Implementation of the Higher Education Reform Project to Support the Employability of Higher Education Graduates.

- Draft Decree amending Decree No. 13 of January 23, 2023 on the establishment of the Unit for Management by Objectives for the follow-up of the implementation of the European Union Framework Programme for Research and Innovation "Horizon Europe" and regulating its

organisation and modalities of operation.

