The Cabinet, which met on Friday afternoon, approved a number of draft laws and decrees in the fields of finance, health, regulation and higher education, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, who chaired the Cabinet meeting, stressed the importance of public enterprises as a catalyst for boosting the Tunisian economy.

He called for their rehabilitation to restore efficiency, ensure sustainability and contribute to economic growth, as is the case of the National Cellulose and Esparto Paper Company (SNCPA), by enabling them to meet the challenges they are currently facing.

The Prime Minister urged those in charge of public enterprises to take the initiative in finding solutions capable of overcoming the challenges.

The Cabinet approved the following draft laws and decrees:

Draft laws:

Draft law on combating financial exclusion, which aims to streamline the financial integration of groups facing difficulties in accessing the financial sector, thereby facilitating their participation in the economic cycle.

Decrees:

• Decree regulating the conditions and procedures for the symbolic transfer of state land in regional development zones for the benefit of public or private enterprises related to technological centres and companies dealing with technological and industrial links.

• Decree amending Government Decree No. 290 of 2016 dated March 1, 2016, related to the establishment of a unit of management by objectives to implement the project for the construction of the multi-specialty local hospital in Kasserine and definig its organisation and procedures.

• Decree regulating the Ministry of Interior.

• Decree pertaining to mayors.

• Decree establishing the National Institute for Engineers in Artificial Intelligence, which will award the National Certificate for Engineers in Artificial Intelligence in the fields of art, culture, heritage, humanities and social sciences, transport, economics and management.

• Decree transferring the supervision of the Higher School of Digital Economy in Manouba to an institution under the dual supervision of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Ministry of Communication Technologies.

