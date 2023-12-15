Tunisia - Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani chaired a Cabinet meeting at the Government Palace in the Kasbah on Thursday, during which several economic draft laws and decrees were approved, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Draft laws:

- Bill for the promulgation of the State Property Code

- Law on combating doping in sport

- Law approving the exchange of memoranda amending the Protocol of Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tunisia and the Government of the Republic of Italy, dated November 25, 2011, on the provision of a credit line for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Draft Decrees:

- Draft decree supplementing decree no. 2007-1885 of 23 July 2007 on the administrative and financial organisation of the National School of Administration

- Draft decree amending and supplementing decree no. 93-982 of 3 May 1993, laying down the general framework for relations between the administration and its users.

- Draft decree laying down the conditions for implementing the additional deduction of renewal costs provided for in Article 27 of Decree-Law No 2022-79 of December 22, 2022, relating to the Finance Law for 2023.

- Draft decree setting up a unit of management by objectives of the Upper Medjerda protection project (zone U1+M) and zone U2 between the Algerian border and the Sidi Salem dam, and defining its organisation and operating procedures.

- Draft decree creating a unit of management by objectives for the implementation of the Raghay dam project and specifying its organisation and operational modalities.

