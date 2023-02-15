The Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT) signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) to export Tunisian fertilisers to Bangladesh, the Ministry of Industry announced on Tuesday.

Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines, Neila Nouira Gongi, received Secretary of State for Agriculture of Bangladesh, Wahida Aktar, and a delegation from BADC at the seat of her ministry on Tuesday.

The Tunisian official stressed the importance of the agreement and the need to develop relations between Tunisia and Bangladesh in various sectors, particularly phosphates and chemical fertilisers.

A delegation of the Bangladeshi government is making an official visit to Tunisia from February 13 to 16, to look for partnerships and develop business relations with Tunisia.