Tunisia - Sixty urban development plans have been approved across various municipalities in different governorates of the country, pursuant to the provisions of the government decree of November 25, 2020, the Ministry of Public Works announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The decree sets out the procedures for coordination between the central administrations, the ministry's external services, public companies and institutions, and municipalities in the preparation or revision of urban development plans and their approval.

In addition, a team from the central administration, chaired by Director General of Urban Planning, Abderrazek Chiha, has been tasked by Minister of Public Works and Housing, Sarra Zaâfrani, with monitoring the preparation or revision of urban development plans. This team is also responsible for making regular visits to all regions of the country to attend meetings between representatives of municipalities, stakeholders and governors.

The purpose of these meetings is to examine the studies of the urban development plans and the difficulties hindering their progress, with a view to speeding up their approval.

To this end, the Ministry of Public Works has called on all municipalities to speed up the completion of studies on these urban plans "in order to stimulate investment, achieve sustainable development and improve the urban landscape".

