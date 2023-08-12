Tunisia - The benchmark index of the Tunis Stock Exchange, the TUNINDEX, rose by 10.47% in the first half of 2023, compared with 6.25% in the same period of 2022, according to a report on the evolution of indices and the results of listed companies published by the Tunis Stock Exchange on Friday.

The TUNINDEX20 index showed the same trend over the same period, with an increase of 11.62%, compared with a rise of 7.59% over the same period in 2022.

Eleven of the twelve sector indices published by the Tunis Stock Exchange recorded positive performances at the end of the first half of 2023.

The best performers were the financial companies index (12.57%) and the banks index (12.56%).

On the other hand, according to the same source, only one sector index, the Household and Personal Care Products index, recorded a slight decline of -0.10%.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).