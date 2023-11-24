The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) reported that the trade exchange between Egypt and COMESA countries increased to $5.431bn in 2022, compared to $4.385bn in 2012, indicating a growth of $1.046bn.

Egypt’s exports to COMESA countries reached $3.544bn in 2022, compared to $3.066bn in 2021, with an increase of 15.6%. The top five African countries that accounted for 84.8% of the total Egyptian exports to this bloc were Libya with exports worth $1.215bn (34.3%), Sudan with $929m (26.2%), Kenya with $356m (10.0%), Tunisia with $306m (8.6%), and Djibouti with $173m (4.9%). The primary Egyptian exported goods to these countries included oils and their derivatives with a value of $335m (29.4% of the total exported goods), followed by fertilizers with $305m (26.8%), and fuel, mineral oils, and distillation products with $210m (18.4%).

The value of Egypt’s imports from COMESA countries reached $1.887bn in 2022 , compared to $1.319bn in 2021, indicating an increase of 43.1%. The top five African countries that accounted for 92.9% of Egypt’s total imports from this bloc were the Democratic Republic of Congo with $525m (27.8%), Sudan with $505m (26.8%), Zambia with $314m (16.6%), Kenya with $308m (16.3%), and Libya with $89m (4.7%). Copper and its products topped the list of imported goods by Egypt with a value of $838m (52.0% of the total imported goods), followed by tea and spices with $299m (18.5%), and live animals with $206m (12.8%).

