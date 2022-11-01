Trade exchange between Egypt and Arab countries registered $14.40 billion during the first half (H1) of 2022, a yearly jump of 19.20% or $2.30 billion from $12.10 billion, Akhbar El-Yom cited the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Egypt’s exports to Arab countries during H1-22 amounted to $5.90 billion, up 8.60% or $466.50 million when compared to $5.40 billion in H1-21.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia topped the list of Arab countries importing from Egypt during H1-22, with the value of Egypt’s exports reaching $1.20 billion, followed by the UAE, Libya, and Sudan with $955.20 million, $525 million, and $441.40 million, respectively.

The value of Egyptian imports from Arab countries amounted to $8.50 billion during H1-22, compared to $6.60 billion in H1-21, an increase of $1.9 billion or 27.80%.

Saudi Arabia topped the list of Arab states exporting to Egypt during H1-22, with Egypt importing goods from the kingdom worth $4.30 billion, followed by Kuwait at $1.40 billion, the UAE at $1.30 billion, Oman at $412.50 million, Bahrain at $269.10 million, and Sudan at $261.60 million.

During fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021, the value of remittances from Egyptians working in Arab countries soared by 10.90% to $21.90 billion, compared to the previous FY’s $19.80 billion. On the other hand, the value of remittances from Arabs working in Egypt declined by 2.50% in FY20/21 to $114.90 million, from $117.80 million in FY19/20.

Saudi Arabia ranked first in the list of the highest Arab countries in the value of remittances by Egyptians during FY20/21, as the value of remittances by workers recorded $11.20 billion, followed by Kuwait with $4.40 billion, the UAE with $3.40 billion, then Qatar $1.50 billion, Jordan with $774.20 million, Oman $162 million, and Bahrain with $104.10 million.

In the meantime, the value of Arab countries’ investments in Egypt reached $3.98 billion during FY20/21, down 0.4% when compared to $4 billion in FY19/20.

The UAE ranked first in the list of Arab nations with the highest investment in Egypt in FY20/21 with its investments in the country recording $2.80 billion, followed by Saudi Arabia at $622 million, Kuwait at $217.80 million, Bahrain at $160.40 million, Oman at $68.80 million, and Qatar at $59.80 million.

