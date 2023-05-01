Tunisia - Tourism revenues reached 1.180 billion dinars , as of April 20, 2023, up 60.3%, compared to the same period of 2022, according to monetary and financial data published by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) Friday.

Cumulative workers' remittances, in turn, saw a 7.3% increase, to 2.339 billion dinars, against 2.093 billion dinars on April 20, 2022.

On the other hand, external debt servicing dropped 10.8%, to 2.6 billion dinars.

The BCT also reported that net foreign exchange reserves decreased to 22.1 billion dinars (95 days of imports), as of April 28, against nearly 24.1 billion dinars (129 days of imports) on the same date of 2022.

