ArabFinance: Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) posted an 8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net consolidated profit after tax during the full year ended December 31st 2021, according to financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Monday.

The company’s consolidated profits grew to EGP 1.783 billion in 2021, from EGP 1.65 billion the year before.

Moreover, standalone profit after tax rose to EGP 542.12 million in 2021, 11% up from EGP 487.069 million in 2020.

In February, TMG announced that its property sales soared 95% to EGP 32.4 billion in 2021, from EGP 16.6 billion in 2020.

TMG is an Egypt-based company engaged in real estate investment activities. The company establishes and develops hotels and touristic and residential projects in Egypt.