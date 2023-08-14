Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG Holding) reported a 40% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated profits excluding taxes and minority interests during the first half (H1) of 2023, registering EGP 1.560 billion, compared to EGP 1.112 billion, according to the firm’s financial statements sent to the Egyptian Bourse on August 13th.

Consolidated sales surged 51% YoY, hitting EGP 10.707 billion during the first six months of 2023, compared to EGP 7.093 billion during H1 2022.

Standalone net profits rose slightly by 0.9% YoY to EGP 175.257 million during the January-June period of this year from EGP 173.687 million in H1 2022.

TMG is an Egypt-based company engaged in real estate investment activities. The company establishes and develops hotels and touristic and residential projects in Egypt.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).