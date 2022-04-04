The Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) data revealed that demand deposits in the local currency recorded EGP 691.476bn by the end of February 2022, compared to EGP 672.785bn at the end of January 2021, while time deposits and the proceeds of savings certificates recorded EGP 3.869 trillion compared to EGP 3.829trn.

Meanwhile, total local currency non-governmental deposits in banks operating in the Egyptian market amounted to EGP 4.561 trillion by the end of February 2022, compared to EGP 4.502 trillion at the end of January 2021, an increase of about EGP 59bn.

Furthermore, the demand deposits of the public business sector amounted to EGP 47.143bn, the private sector EGP 403.183bn, and the household sector EGP 241.392bn.

Moreover, the public business sector’s time deposits and savings certificates amounted to EGP 44.031bn, the private sector EGP 202.3bn, and the household sector EGP 3.623 trillion.

According to the CBE, total deposits in the banking sector in foreign currencies from all sources increased to the equivalent of EGP 678.378bn by the end of February 2022, compared to the EGP 666.401bn recorded at the end of January 2021 — an increase of about EGP 12bn.

The CBE also explained that the volume of demand deposits in foreign currencies amounted to about EGP 174.5bn, while time deposits and savings certificates amounted to EGP 503.811bn.

It added that the public business sector’s deposits in foreign currencies on demand are equivalent to about EGP 11.939bn, the private business sector about EGP 105.808bn, and the household sector about EGP 56.928bn.

Moreover, the public business sector’s deposits in foreign currencies for time and savings certificates amounted to about EGP 28.205bn, private business sector deposits equivalent to about EGP 90.6bn, and the household sector equivalent to about EGP 384.9bn.

In the same context, the CBE reported an increase in the volume of domestic liquidity in the banking sector to EGP 5.948 trillion by the end of February 2022, compared to EGP 5.876 trillion by the end of January 2022 — an increase of EGP 71.5bn.

Furthermore, it explained that the money supply recorded EGP 1.399 trillion by the end of February 2022, compared to EGP 1.380 trillion, while the cash circulating outside the banking system recorded EGP 708.3bn, compared to EGP 707.8bn.

