The Egyptian Arabian Company for Securities and Bonds Brokerage (Themar) reported a 29.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax in 2023 to EGP 21.117 million, versus EGP 16.263 million, as per a filing.

The company operates a range of investment activities that include sale and purchase of securities, as well as the provision of financial advice, e-trading, ownership transfer, training sessions, and financial advisory services.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).