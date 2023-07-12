The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices have moved upwardly on Tuesday, concluding the trading session in the green zone.

Market capitalization closed the session at EGP 1.163 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index went up by 1.13%, reaching 17,155.23 points.

The EGX50 equal-weight index (EWI) grew by 0.67% to stand at 3,151.62 points, while the small- and mid-cap EGX70 (EWI) added 0.85% to end the session at 3,402.82 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 rose 0.90%, notching 5,053.93 points.

Today’s trading saw 557.719 million shares exchanged over 71,817 transactions, with a turnover of EGP 1.981 billion.

Respecting investor’s trading activity, retail investors controlled 65.56% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 34.43% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 82.03% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 7.56% and 10.42%, respectively.

Egyptian and non-Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 54.449 million and EGP 30.319 million, respectively. Arab traders were net purchaser with EGP 84.768 million.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).