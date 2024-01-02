The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) benchmark EGX30 index achieved a return of 66% in 2023, marking the highest gains in years, EGX’s Chairman Ahmed El-Sheikh stated.

The EGX’s market capitalization jumped significantly by 73.09% year on year (YoY) in 2023 to EGP 1.66 trillion.

Meanwhile, the market capitalization to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio went up to 16.4% in 2023, the highest level ever in years.

The EGX has achieved a historic level of turnover at EGP 3.349 trillion in 2023, with 364,000 new investor.

