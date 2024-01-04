The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has ended Wednesday’s trading session on a mixed note, and market capitalization closed at nearly EGP 1.752 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index lost 0.37%, finishing the session at 25,408.51 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.41%, notching 5,663.94 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 EWI gained 0.4% to close the session at 8,143.41 points.

Trading volume amounted to 1.266 billion shares traded through 140,564 transactions at a turnover of EGP 3.607 billion.

Retail investors controlled 84.11% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 15.88% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 91.02% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors represented 7.43% and 1.55%, respectively.

Trading on securities saw Egyptian investors and non-Arab foreign traders as net sellers with EGP 47.062 million and EGP 18.663 million, while Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 65.724 million.

