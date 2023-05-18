The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has ended Wednesday’s trading session in the red zone for the third consecutive session.

The benchmark EGX30 index shed 1.12%, finishing the session at 16,844.01 points.

The EGX50 equal-weight index (EWI) lost 2.19% to 3,028.11 points, while the small- and mid-cap EGX70 (EWI) fell 1.57% to 2,974.86 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 declined by 1.68% to close the session at 4,503.6 points.

Trading volume amounted to 533.428 million shares traded through 73,735 transactions at a turnover of EGP 1.919 billion.

Moreover, market capitalization closed the session at nearly EGP 1.096 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 70.32% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 29.67% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 85.12% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors represented 4.29% and 10.59%, respectively.

Trading on securities saw Egyptian and Arab investors as net purchasers with EGP 32.109 million and EGP 23.443 million, respectively, while non-Arab foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 55.553 million.

