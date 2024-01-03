The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has ended Monday’s trading session in the green zone, and market capitalization closed at nearly EGP 1.753 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 2.44%, finishing the session at 25,501.94 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 3.06%, notching 5,640.68 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 EWI edged up 2.93% to close the session at 8,111.12 points.

Trading volume amounted to 1.181 billion shares traded through 122,226 transactions at a turnover of EGP 3.391 billion.

Retail investors controlled 78.72% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 21.27% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 91.58% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors represented 5.71% and 2.71%, respectively.

Trading on securities saw foreign investors as net sellers with EGP 85.420 million, while Egyptians and Arabs were net buyers with EGP 48.183 million and EGP 37.236 million, respectively.

