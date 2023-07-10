The Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) has borrowed $250 million, divided into two loans, from the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) to boost its capital and finance green projects, Asharq Business reported, citing Head of Financial Institutions at CIB Heba Abdel Latif.

The first 10-year loan amounts to $150 million and aims to provide capital support to the bank’s sustainable growth plans, Abdel Latif noted.

On the other hand, the second seven-year loan worth $100 million will finance several eco-friendly projects, including water treatment, green buildings, renewable energy sources, and sustainable agriculture, she added.

CIB, the leading private sector bank in Egypt, provides banking services across the country through more than 200 branches and units.

The bank's segments include corporate banking, investment banking, retail banking, treasury and capital market services, and others.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).