Tanmiya for Real Estate Investment’s (TANM) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company surged 67.6% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2023 to EGP 14 million from EGP 8.355 million, according to the firm’s financial statement on November 12th.

The firm garnered EGP 15.914 million in consolidated net operating revenues in the first nine months of the year, up from EGP 13.155 million over the same months a year ago.

Standalone results showed a 77.1% annual increase in net profits after tax in the January-September period of 2023, reaching EGP 10.677 million, compared to EGP 6.029 million in the corresponding period of the prior year.

Meanwhile, it logged standalone revenues of EGP 5.954 million, down from EGP 7.048 million during the first nine months of 2022.

Established in 2021, Tanmiya is a Cairo-based EGX-listed company that operates within the construction and engineering field.

