Tanmiya for Real Estate Investment’s (TANM) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company surged 61.9% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 to EGP 3.706 million from EGP 2.289 million, the firm’s financial statements showed on July 12th.

The firm earned EGP 4.481 million in consolidated net operating revenues in the first three months of the year, up from EGP 3.553 million over the same months a year ago.

Standalone results showed a 57% YoY increase in net profits after tax in Q1 2023, reaching EGP 2.931 million, compared to EGP 1.867 million in Q1 2022.

The company logged standalone revenues of EGP 2.065 million in the January-March period, down from EGP 2.256 during the same period last year.

Established in 2021, Tanmiya is a Cairo-based EGX-listed company that operates within the construction and engineering fieldز

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).