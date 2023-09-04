Tanmiya for Real Estate Investment’s (TANM) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company surged 42.34% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2023 to EGP 7.993 million from EGP 5.615 million, according to the firm’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 3rd.

The firm earned EGP 9.604 million in consolidated net operation revenues in the first six months of the year, up from EGP 8.838 million over the same months a year ago.

Standalone results showed a 47.29% increase in net profits after tax in H1 2023, reaching EGP 6.035 million, compared to EGP 4.097 million in H1 2022.

The company logged standalone revenues of EGP 4.131 million in the January-June period, down from EGP 4.982 million during the same period last year.

Established in 2021, Tanmiya is a Cairo-based EGX-listed company that operates within the construction and engineering field.

