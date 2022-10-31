Suez Canal’s revenues jumped by 27.2% year-on-year (YoY) to $703.4 million in October 2022 from $552.9 million in October 2021, the Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie said in a statement on October 29th.

The number of vessels transiting through the canal amounted to 2,117 in October, rising by 14.6% from 1,847 in the same month of 2021.

The net tonnage increased by 12.6% to 126.5 million tons in October from 112.3 million tons in the year-ago month.

It is worth noting that the Suez Canal’s revenue reached its highest level during the fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, recording around $7 billion.

