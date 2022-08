Egypt's Suez Canal revenue reached $704 million in July, Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabea said on Tuesday.

Reuters quoted Rabea as saying that the Canal reached its highest monthly transit rate of 2,103 ships, as well as monthly net tonnage of 125.1 million tonnes in July.

