The General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed a cooperation protocol with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) to support and develop the small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as per a statement.

The protocol aims to back SMEs and entrepreneurship projects via providing a suitable investment environment as well as the facilities needed for the implementation of these projects.

It also aims to contribute to the localization of the feeding and supplementary industries in Egypt through establishing industrial parks for SMEs in the SCZONE.

