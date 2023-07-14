South Korea is looking forward to expanding investments in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) over the coming period, according to a statement by the SCZone on July 13th.

During his meeting with the South Korean Ambassador to Cairo Kim Yong-Hyun, Head of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) Waleid Gamal Eldien said that the SCZone aims to boost cooperation with South Korea in the localization of the automobile industry, as well as the fields of green fuel and ship refueling.

For his part, Yong-Hyun unveiled that his country prepares for the anticipated promotional tour at the SCZone to review potential investment opportunities.

