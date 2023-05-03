Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) reported a 17.2% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 2nd.

The company’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest dropped to EGP 187.311 million in the January-March period this year from EGP 226.232 million during the same quarter last year.

Total operating revenues soared to EGP 1.496 billion in Q1 2023 from EGP 1.196 billion during the first three months of 2022.

Meanwhile, SODIC achieved standalone net profits after tax of EGP 215.883 million in the three months to March 31st, versus net losses of EGP 19.041 million in Q1 2022.

Established in 1996, SODIC is a mixed-use developer listed on the EGX, with a portfolio of diversified projects across Egypt, particularly in Cairo and the North Coast.

