Cairo – Mubasher: Six of October Development and Investment (SODIC) reported a 4.73% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profits to EGP 865.1 million in 2021 from EGP 825.95 million.

The company generated revenues of EGP 6.92 billion in 2021, up 24% from EGP 5.57 billion in the previous year, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

As for the standalone businesses, the company logged net losses of EGP 365.36 million last year, compared to net profits of EGP 23.08 million in 2020.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company's consolidated net profits slid by 36.8% to EGP 346.95 million, compared to EGP 549.45 million in the year-ago period, including minority shareholders' rights.

