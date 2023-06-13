Tunisia - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday seeing the Tunisian government present a revised reform plan to International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be "very much welcome," adding "it's clear Tunisia needs additional assistance."

"We very much would welcome the Tunisian Government presenting a revised reform plan to the IMF and for the IMF to be able to act on the plan presented. But these are sovereign decisions," he added at a joint press conference held with Italy's Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani.

"It's clear that Tunisia needs additional assistance if it is going to avoid falling off the proverbial economic cliff," he indicated.

