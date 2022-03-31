Riyadh -- As part of historical solid bonds and close cooperation relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and as a gesture of confirmation of deep-rooted relations between the two countries and peoples, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in implementation of directives by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince, has deposited USD 5 billion at the Central Bank of Egypt.



The step stresses the bilateral solid relations between the two countries and peoples in all fields and at all levels, and represents the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts, as part of its continuous leading role, in supporting the Arab Republic of Egypt.