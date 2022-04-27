ArabFinance: S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Egypt’s 'B/B' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings, with a stable outlook, according to a report published on April 22nd.

The rating agency might consider a "negative rating action" over the coming 12-month period if commodity prices in Egypt continued rising amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which could impact the country's external position.

Prolonged inflationary pressures could negatively affect Egypt's foreign exchange reserves and put the country at risk of domestic instability, the report showed.

S&P expects more moves in the interest rates and the value of the Egyptian pound in a bid for mitigation of these impacts.

The Egyptian economy is prone to receive more financial support from multiple parties to help the most populous Arab country meet its needs, S&P’s report said.

In case Egypt's economic growth turned out better than forecasts, the agency could consider a "positive rating action" over the medium term.

“The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Egyptian authorities' policy response, alongside significant external support, should prevent a material deterioration in external and fiscal positions due to rising commodity prices,” the global rating agency commented.

It is worth mentioning that the IMF upgraded its forecasts for Egypt’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 5.9% for fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, compared to its previous projection of 5.6%. However, Egypt is targeting a GDP growth of 5.7% for the fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022.

Meanwhile, the world bank predicted the Egyptian economy to slow down to 5% during the fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, compared to 5.5% in FY 2021/2022.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).