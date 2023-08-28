A Russian trade delegation visited the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce on Sunday to discuss ways of cooperation with Egyptian counterparts in various fields. The meeting was attended by Karen Vasilian, the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Alexandria, a delegation from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Commercial Office in Egypt, and representatives of several Russian companies.

Ahmed Hassan, the Vice President of the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the delegation and stressed the importance of enhancing the cooperation between Egypt and Russia in different sectors. He also said that the strategic partnership and cooperation agreement between the two countries would boost the economic, tourism, and political ties between them.

Vasilian praised the depth of the Egyptian-Russian relations and said that Egypt had a unique position for Russia. He said that the meeting aimed to explore the cooperation possibilities between Egyptian and Russian companies in several fields, especially food, electric energy, mining, medical facilities, meat factories, slaughterhouses, poultry farms, cotton, and paper.

He added that there was a future vision to implement many agreements and partnerships to support and strengthen relations with Egypt and to attract more Russian private-sector investments to the Egyptian market. He said that many Russian companies were interested in opening new markets and projects in Egypt.

The meeting also included bilateral meetings between Egyptian and Russian companies to discuss the cooperation mechanisms and opportunities in various fields.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

