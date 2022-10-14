Egypt - Minister of Public Enterprise Mahmoud Esmat called for enhancing economic and investment cooperation between Egypt and the UAE by increasing investments in a meeting with the UAE’s Ambassador in Cairo Maryam Al-Kaabi.

Esmat also stressed the depth and strength of the strategic relations between Egypt and the UAE and their two brotherly peoples, pointing to his quest to strengthen cooperative relations between companies affiliated with the ministry and Emirati companies, along with calling for the creation of new investment opportunities between the two countries, especially in light of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of establishing Egyptian-Emirati relations.

Furthermore, he pointed to a number of models of investment opportunities and areas of partnership available in many sectors and activities in which the companies affiliated with the ministry operate, stressing the Egyptian government’s belief in encouraging partnership with the private sector and stimulating national and foreign investments.

For her part, Al-Kaabi stressed the distinguished relations and solid ties between Egypt and the UAE and the Emirati side’s keenness to enhance its investments in Egypt in various economic fields, noting that there are about 1,400 Emirati companies operating in the Egyptian market.

Additionally, the ambassador referred to the ongoing arrangements between both governments to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations this month to commemorate and consolidate these brotherly relations in a manner befitting the depth of the relationship between Egypt and the UAE’s people and government.

