The Russian-Ukrainian war cast a shadow over the neighbouring countries, and those fleeing the scourge of war flocked to them to save themselves. This made the borders of these countries crowded with hundreds of thousands of refugees and created a major humanitarian crisis.

To face this tragic situation, many countries have opened their borders to receive these huge numbers of arrivals. However, many allegations have been raised about discrimination and racism against refugees of Arab and African origin. Daily News Egypt interviewed Polish Ambassador in Cairo Michal Labenda to clarify the situation.

How do you see the Ukrainian refugee crisis on the Polish border?

– The situation is very difficult and is getting worse. This human tragedy is considered the biggest catastrophe to befall the world after the Second World War. So far, we have received a million and a half refugees, and the numbers are increasing. Words fail to explain the situation. Only numbers can tell you the extent of the humanitarian crisis. For example, each border checkpoint is equipped to receive a maximum of about 5,000 refugees, while we receive daily more than 55,000 at each checkpoint.

There have been many rumors and allegations about the existence of racism in dealing with refugees on the borders, especially with Arabs and Africans, so what is your opinion?

I was very upset when I heard these allegations. I confirm that these allegations are completely untrue and they aim to tarnish the image of Poland and its efforts to rescue refugees. The numbers alone, as I said earlier, can reveal the truth. For example, Poland received 7.6 thousand from Uzbekistan, 5.9 thousand Indians, and we received from Nigeria about 2680 citizens, and from Algeria, about 1.6 thousand since the beginning of the war, and the list is still very long. But certainly, we are receiving more Ukrainians because their numbers are very large. There is also another reason that other countries take good care of their citizens while the Ukrainian refugees no one cares about them as their country is at war. The Ukrainian embassy in Poland is also unable to bear such a burden.

But why was there not enough clearance to the media, especially with the spread of many videos on social media that provoke controversy?

On the contrary, I communicated well with the media, but I was a bit succinct because I am also a university professor and relied in my statements on facts. So I watched those videos carefully and did not find those allegations in them. It is simply that, according to international law, we give priority to women and children first, so the border guards were pushing men to create corridors for women and children of all nationalities, so there was no violence directed at a particular sect or gender, so the guards were pushing men and young people, regardless of their origins. What confirms my words is that we did not receive any complaints or distress, and the Egyptians were there and praised the effort of the Polish government. The South African ambassador also went to the border and confirmed that everything was fine. I do not deny that the situation is very difficult, but we did our best. I also want to express my pride in the Polish people who drive miles in their cars to go to the border and bring refugees and host them in their homes at their own expense, as they appreciate that the disaster is great and needs everyone’s solidarity.

Some may link this claim of racism with what happened a few months ago in the Arab refugee crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus, so what do you think?

I confirm that the recent crisis on the border was a fabricated crisis by the Belarusian side to pressure the Polish government by hiring elements who tried to storm the border by force, which prompted the government to confront it. What confirms the correctness of my words is that this crisis did not take time and ended as soon as it began, and there were also no women or children, all of whom were paid youth.

Some have linked some racist statements by members of the Law and Justice Party towards Arabs and Muslims in Poland with what is happening on the borders. What is your comment?

I do not think that Polish politicians have hate speech against Arabs and Muslims. There was only one racist comment from a member of the European Parliament and not from Polish politicians and this was in 2018 and all politicians revolted against him because this rhetoric is not acceptable.

So, what do you think about some of the racist comments that spread, such as the statement of CBS correspondent Charlie Agata about Ukraine being a relatively European country and should not face the same fate of Iraq and Syria?

This is an unacceptable comment, and no one can say this, especially in an important media channel such as CBS. But this does not mean that there is racism in dealing with Arabs and Africans on the borders. It is just a provocative comment by someone who does not represent any responsible government source.

Do you think that there is a campaign aimed at demonizing Poland from the Russian side?

Of course, they are very good at this game. I am a good follower of the Russian media as I speak Russian and know how they can distort the image of others. For example, they showed a picture of the Ukrainian president two days ago, and he was talking about his call with President Biden, and he was very exhausted and touched his nose as a spontaneous movement from exhaustion, and then they showed pictures of some cocaine addicts who are constantly touching their nose, all to distort the image of the president Ukrainian as I told you they are skilled in this game.

Do you think there will be any political repercussions for Poland from the Russian-Ukrainian war, as some say that if Putin succeeds in Ukraine, Poland will be the next target?

In fact, nothing is improbable now. All scenarios are expected, especially after Putin started bombing defenseless civilians, as we saw Ukrainian civilians pushing Russian tanks with their bare hands. In fact, no one even in the Security Council expected Putin to do this appalling act. The scenes are horrific and Putin’s next step cannot be expected. But we hope and rely a lot on Ukraine’s steadfastness, especially since Poland is a member of NATO, and if Putin decides to take any military action against it, he will be exposed to a fierce attack by the alliance. I hope that his intelligence will not deceive him and realize that he will lose such a war and also hope that he will not use any weapons of mass destruction as the results will be catastrophic.

Do you think that the imposed sanctions can deter Russian aggression?

I certainly hope for this, especially since the sanctions imposed are not only by the European Union countries, as there are many countries outside the European Union such as Japan, Singapore, and South Korea. 192 countries in the United Nations voted for sanctions, except for only five countries, including Russia, and of course, we understand the reasons for each country. But this unification between countries confirms that we are on the right track.

Do you see the actual impact of these sanctions on Russia?

Certainly, about ten thousand citizens have fled from Russia so far. Most regions in Russia also suffer from a severe crisis in basic commodities, as each family is allowed only ten kilos of flour and twenty kilograms of sugar. In addition, it is not allowed to transfer more than ten thousand dollars per person outside Russia, and this certainly represents a big problem for workers in Russia from Turkestan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan who are transferring money to their families outside Russia. On the other hand, there are great losses in the Russian army in Ukraine, where more than four thousand soldiers were killed. Indeed, these soldiers are not officially recognized as dead by the Russian army, but their bodies are present and confirm the magnitude of the losses incurred by the Russian army. For all these reasons, I hope that Putin realizes that he is not going to win this war.

Is there any impact of these sanctions on Poland, especially concerning gas and oil?

Certainly, gas and oil prices are insanely high, and all countries are suffering as a result of these sanctions, but the war decision is not an easy matter, so there is a price that we must all pay, as we cannot leave Putin to go further than that. But in all honesty, I am afraid of what is to come. Just as we want to stop Russia, we also really fear that Russia will fall and that it will be a failed state, but Putin is taking Russia on this path.

Do you have any expectations for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine?

Here I agree with Minister Lavrov when he said that both countries should have the same willingness to negotiate. But Putin does not want to negotiate, as he sets conditions that cannot be accepted, and that even violate international laws. For example, he wants to officially recognize the annexation of Crimea and declare the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, and recognize them internationally, and this violates international law. What does Putin want? Does he want Ukraine to announce its surrender? This is impossible.

How do you see the Polish-Egyptian relations?

We have excellent relations with Egypt. We are now waiting for the Polish President’s visit to Egypt, which I expect will be in early July. And we have a lot of strong trade relations with Egypt, which is constantly increasing. In addition, we signed a cooperation agreement between the Suez Canal and one of the most important special economic zones in Poland. We also have a lot of Egyptian students in Poland. There are also many Polish students studying Arabic in Egypt, in addition to the Polish language being taught at Ain Shams University in Egypt.

Would you like to add something at the end?

I would like to express our full solidarity with Ukraine as we are raising the Ukrainian flag here at the Embassy. We are also working to provide them with a decent life in Poland, where we provide them with free medical and community care, as we allow them to use transportation and hospitals for free, and send their children to study at Polish schools for free as well.

I would also like to express my full thanks to the Egyptian government for its generous attitude towards the Ukrainians stranded here in Egypt, as it provides them with full accommodation in hotels at the expense of the state.

