A platform dedicated to the Tunisian family will be launched within four months, said Minister of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly Amel Belhaj Moussa. This in addition to two more family guidance centres, she further said at the opening Thursday of an information day on "Family Guidance Centres: Achievements and Targets."

The event was held in observance of the Arab Human Rights Day (March 16).

The platform, she said, will shed light on a whole range of services provided by the ministry and relevant structures to Tunisian families.

The move is part of action to bolster the ministry's communication strategy, strengthen its social role and lend increased care to the family.

The platform will also provide useful news and information for family members (children, seniors, men and women).

Two more family guidance centres will be set up in densly populated areas with socio-economic fragility in the Tunis district. Four centres are already operating in Ettadhamoun neighbourhood ( Ariana), Ghardimaou (Jendouba) as well as in the governorates of Béja and Tataouine.

Economic empowerment offices were set up in guidance centres to make the ministry‘s economic empowerment programmes known and receive applications from potential eligible recipients.

Family mediation and legal counselling offices are already operating in these guidance centres, along with offices of psychologists and social counsellors.

Over 23,000 families had gained access to the services of family guidance centres since the coming into operation of the first centre in Ettadhamoun district in 2014, including 4,000 in 2023.

A unified programme centered around family dialogue, the fight against violence, care for teens and the prevention of addiction will be devised, the ministry said, along with a communication strategy to shed light on the activity of these centres.

The number of legal counselling reports reached 7,000 in 2023 out of a total of 17,000 on toll-free number 1899.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).