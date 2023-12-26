The Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development has signed a cooperation protocol with the Public Prosecution to operate 15 to 20 mobile technology centers to provide public prosecution services in fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, as per a statement.

The protocol was signed by the Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said and the Prosecutor General Mohamed Skawki.

The new mobile centers will be launched in several governorates, with the aim of boosting the operational capacity of the Public Prosecution’s offices, El-Said said.

This cooperation comes within the framework of the country’s efforts to provide services to citizens more efficiently and easily.

