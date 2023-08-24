Neptune Energy Egypt has started drilling operations at the Yakoot oil exploration well in the North West El Amal offshore concession in the Gulf of Suez, as per a statement on August 23rd.

The well is the first to be drilled by Neptune Energy in Egypt.

The operation is being carried out with the ADM-8 rig, which is run by ADES, and has a 3,600-meter final target depth.

The company was awarded the oil exploration license for the North West El Amal concession by the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) in 2019.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).