The general coordinator of the National Dialogue, Diaa Rashwan, has said that the Board of Trustees will meet on Wednesday to finalise the proposals of the special committees. These proposals will then be submitted to the President for approval.

Rashwan made the announcement in a televised statement, in which he also spoke about the importance of religious diversity in shaping the identity of Egyptian society. He said that identity is not something that is decided or created, but rather is a complex layering of traditions, cultures, and social practices that have developed over centuries.

He gave the example of the term “covering” in Egyptian identity, which cannot be translated literally. He said that there are those who imagine breaking down these layers, and that he himself rose up against the terrorist group that came close to dispersing the layers of society in the Battle of June 30 out of loyalty to his identity.

Rashwan also highlighted that the national dialogue discussions have successfully confirmed that there is no scepticism between the opposition and non-opposition. This, he said, indicates that the structure is stable and that there is a common ground on which to commence the national dialogue.

He said that the concept of a national dialogue was proposed by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and that such a significant and inclusive dialogue would not have been possible without the President’s support. He also highlighted that the participants themselves establish the boundaries and limitations for discussion.

