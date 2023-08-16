MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI) posted a 105.37% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits during the first half (H1) of 2023, recording EGP 294.798 million from EGP 143.545 million, according to the company’s earnings release sent to the Egyptian Bourse on August 15th.

Consolidated revenues rose to EGP 5.050 billion in H1 2023 from EGP 3.621 billion in H1 2022.

Standalone net profits surged to EGP 283.905 million in the six-month period ended June 30th from EGP 149.470 million in the same period a year earlier.

MTI is one of the leading distribution companies by geographic coverage in Egypt, with access to more than 40,000 points of sale.

The Egyptian joint stock Company operates in a wide range of businesses, including consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, seamless pipes, and tractors through partnerships with leading global brands including Samsung, Vodafone, Huawei, Range Rover, Jaguar, Maserati, Bentley, Carrier and Bosch.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).