Basil Rahmi, CEO of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), has affirmed the agency’s keenness to exchange experience with international and Arab development agencies to provide support for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, particularly the field of entrepreneurship.

This came during Rahmi’s delivery of certificates of participation to graduates of the training of trainers course, which took place at the agency’s headquarters for three days, under the title “Institutional Development and Investment Stimulation”, organized by the Arab International Center for Entrepreneurship and Investment, affiliated to the United Nations Industrial Development (UNIDO).

Rahmi said that MSMEDA works in coordination with the various concerned authorities to implement an integrated program for the development and development of small projects, and to encourage and motivate young people to engage in self-employment experience, by providing them with basic skills that help them start new projects or develop their existing ones, as it offers them training courses free of charge in all governorates, through trainers from the specialized cadres working in the agency.

He added that the agency is keen to develop the efficiency of these cadres and raise their skills continuously, to be able to graduate a new generation of innovative entrepreneurs, who work to keep pace with developments in the local and global markets and meet the requirements of consumers.

He pointed out that the agency’s experts who passed this course were trained on a number of awareness programs, programs for knowledge and analysis of capabilities, development of entrepreneurial skills, programs for preparing an action plan, and guidance and direction programs, which were prepared with international bodies at the hands of experts and specialists in this field, according to the latest international standards. , with the aim of guiding and guiding young people and entrepreneurs who are about to establish or expand projects, pointing out that training in entrepreneurship skills is the cornerstone of the entrepreneurial industry.

Hashem Hussain, Head of the Arab International Center for Entrepreneurship and Investment, said: “The cooperation with MSMEDA, which began in 2010, is clear evidence of the depth of the strategic partnership that aims to achieve the economic and social empowerment of entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises in Egypt. It also contributes to achieving Arab integration by linking entrepreneurs with their counterparts in Arab and foreign countries, and upgrading Arab energies and expertise towards comprehensive sustainable development through the Arab Federation of Small Enterprises.”

Several MSMEDA experts participating in the training course said that the course achieved its objectives in honing their skills in dealing with entrepreneurs, whether those wishing to establish new projects or those who already have existing projects that they seek to develop, noting that the training course included axes of how to identify serious entrepreneurs and dealing with entrepreneurs in providing the necessary technical advice to transform their ideas into actual projects with economic feasibility, in addition to mechanisms for identifying problems that entrepreneurs may face in their business and how to solve them, including marketing challenges, financial problems, or human resource problems.

They added that their participation in these training courses helps them develop their methods of dealing with entrepreneurs to provide advice in a scientific manner and follow them up in a sustainable way, which enables the entrepreneur or project owner to continue with his project.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

