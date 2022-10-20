Egypt - Nevine Gamea, Executive Director of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), has said that the agency provides free training in cooperation with the International Labour Organization at all the former’s branches nationwide.

She pointed out that the agency engages master trainers in coaching new trainers to qualify university graduates and other target groups, especially women, to start their own projects in a scientific manner and enhance their chances of continuity and success, in cooperation with civil institutions and universities.

She explained that MSMEDA has completed two training courses in cooperation with the Arab Women Investors Union and Al-Shorouk Academy, where 42 male and female trainers were coached.

The new trainers will teach courses for fresh graduates and those wishing to set up their own projects, in addition to the owners of existing projects to develop their businesses, introducing them to the incentives provided in the Enterprise Development Law 152/2020, and encouraging these projects to join the official sector.

Gamea added that coordination is underway with the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology to train a number of managers of entrepreneurship clubs, research centres, and technology offices affiliated with the Academy, with the aim of expanding the training of target groups and qualifying them to start new projects.

Raafat Abbas, head of the non-financial services sector in MSMEDA, said that the master trainers of the agency, in cooperation with the Arab Women Investors Union, provided a “training of trainers” course under the “Get Ahead” programme.

Abbas added that the agency’s master trainers provided the same course at Al-Shorouk Academy under the “Start and Improve Your Project” programme to help fresh graduates and undergraduates to start their own projects and increase the chances of success.

